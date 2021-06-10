American International Group Inc. Buys 5,184 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 116.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 135.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 103.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 405.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $29,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $983,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,204,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,731,206 shares of company stock worth $192,279,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

