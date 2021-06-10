American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Gap Down to $28.27

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.27, but opened at $27.54. American Software shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 497 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $876.90 million, a PE ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428 in the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

