American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Sells $82,839.90 in Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AVD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $545.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVD. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

