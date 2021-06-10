American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in American Water Works by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 200,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

AWK opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

