Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $61,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.89. The company had a trading volume of 125,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

