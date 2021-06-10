Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 200,831 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after acquiring an additional 319,996 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares worth $1,483,649. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.