Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Hold Rating at SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FOLD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.61. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,333.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 145,407 shares worth $1,483,649. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,072 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $154,213,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.