Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.98% of Amkor Technology worth $288,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $23,085,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 544,924 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,804,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,303,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $462,166.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,650. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

