Amon Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $13,696.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amon has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00838466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00088756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.49 or 0.08413039 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.