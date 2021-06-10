AmonD One Day Volume Hits $6,589.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $6,589.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00061507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00178423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00199249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.12 or 0.01278715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,991.59 or 1.00616717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

