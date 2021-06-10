Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $158,201.20 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $13,706.00.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,730. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 215,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

