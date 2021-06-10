Ampleforth 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $157.00 million and $2.00 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 263,084,807 coins and its circulating supply is 181,075,026 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

