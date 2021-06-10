Ampleforth Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $159.43 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002348 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 263,084,807 coins and its circulating supply is 181,075,026 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

