Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Bought by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,905 shares during the quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 6.39% of Amryt Pharma worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after buying an additional 651,247 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMYT opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma plc has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Amryt Pharma plc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

