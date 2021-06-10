AMS Capital Ltda Acquires 11,000 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 183.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. The Boston Beer comprises 3.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned 0.14% of The Boston Beer worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,245.13.

Shares of SAM traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,046.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,798. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,155.39. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $498.29 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,089 shares of company stock valued at $27,753,459. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

