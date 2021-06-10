AMS Capital Ltda Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMS Capital Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.5% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.69. 64,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,978. The stock has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $171.27 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

