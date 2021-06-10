AMS Capital Ltda Buys 60,315 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,315 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.3% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 191,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 195,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 348,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.55. The stock had a trading volume of 279,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $614.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

