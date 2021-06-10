AMS Capital Ltda Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 159.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $15.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,423.42. The company had a trading volume of 46,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,301.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

