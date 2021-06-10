AMS Capital Ltda Has $120.42 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 19.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $120,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $45.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,362.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,705. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,461.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,266.28 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $845.86 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

