AMS Capital Ltda Makes New $10.79 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,785,000. MP Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned about 0.18% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MP traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.59. 36,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,319. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

