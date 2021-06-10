AMS Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.00. The company had a trading volume of 214,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

