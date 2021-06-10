AMS Capital Ltda Sells 8,785 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AMS Capital Ltda decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,075,903 shares of company stock valued at $643,900,557 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.51. The stock had a trading volume of 299,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,371. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The stock has a market cap of $937.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.