Analysts Anticipate Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

CNS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $74.03. 57,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,302,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 640,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 577,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,714,000 after buying an additional 65,036 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 531,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,744,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after buying an additional 70,011 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

