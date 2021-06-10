Analysts Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,112.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $340.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

