Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.37. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $380,388. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.