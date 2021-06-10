Analysts Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.14. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Masco has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.