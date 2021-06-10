Analysts Anticipate QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

QUIK opened at $6.86 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuickLogic by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

