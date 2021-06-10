Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.15 Million

Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce sales of $193.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.00 million and the lowest is $185.30 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $185.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $897.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,218.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

