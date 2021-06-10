Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. GP Strategies posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%.

GPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

GPX opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $279.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

