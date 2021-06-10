Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 593,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 1,264,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,760. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $412.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.