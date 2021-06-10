Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 593,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 1,264,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,760. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $412.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

