Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $25.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.98 million and the lowest is $24.54 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $15.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $106.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $145.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

SILK stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.46. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $321,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $547,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,059 shares of company stock worth $3,933,342. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

