Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.69. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.63. 261,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,748. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.95. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.