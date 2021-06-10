Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,872. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $791.13 million, a PE ratio of 93.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $5,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

