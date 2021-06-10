Analysts Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,047 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,782 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,469,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $90,266,000 after buying an additional 156,101 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

