Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 10th (BCEI, CASY, CCO, CDEV, CLF, COLM, COP, CPB, CS, CZR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 10th:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $200.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $200.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $2.20 to $2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $22.09 to $28.35. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $51.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $76.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $39.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $98.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $98.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $106.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $103.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $178.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $700.00 to $720.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $725.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $634.00 to $770.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $650.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $770.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $222.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

