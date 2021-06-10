Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 10th (BDI, DOL, ESI, GRT.UN, NLC, NOA, OVV, PD, PHX, SAP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 10th:

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Get Black Diamond Group Limited alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$63.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$53.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$62.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.40 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was given a C$90.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$92.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$91.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$90.00.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.20 to C$5.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$23.50. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$37.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.50. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$108.00 to C$125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$63.00. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$62.00 to C$63.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.