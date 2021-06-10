Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY):
- 6/10/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 6/9/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/9/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/28/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.
- 5/19/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 5/11/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/8/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “
- 4/29/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “
- 4/28/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “
OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 84,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,404. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.60.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.
