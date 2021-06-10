Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS: SCGLY):

6/10/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/9/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/9/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/28/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/11/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/8/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/29/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 84,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,404. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

