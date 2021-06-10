Analysts Set Expectations for Sonova Holding AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sonova in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonova’s FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SONVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.74. Sonova has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

