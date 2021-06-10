Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anglo American (NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/9/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

6/7/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/27/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/21/2021 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

5/18/2021 – Anglo American is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/6/2021 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/12/2021 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 88,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.