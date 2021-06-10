Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nordstrom (JWN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) in the last few weeks:

5/26/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $36.00.

5/25/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/19/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JWN stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,088,609. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

