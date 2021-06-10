Analyzing IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of IAMGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IAMGOLD and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 7.63% 3.92% 2.40% Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IAMGOLD and Copper Mountain Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.24 billion 1.45 $42.60 million $0.19 19.95 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.78 $37.52 million N/A N/A

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IAMGOLD and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 1 5 5 0 2.36 Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 60.46%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. Given IAMGOLD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IAMGOLD is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Copper Mountain Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

