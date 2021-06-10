Analyzing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) & Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaman and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 6 3 0 2.33

Kaman currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.14%. Given Kaman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kaman is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Kaman has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaman and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaman -8.29% 6.30% 3.52% Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 10.57% 2.42% 1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaman and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaman $784.46 million 1.96 -$69.74 million $2.11 26.20 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 4.39 $79.60 million $0.19 139.47

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaman. Kaman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Kaman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kaman beats Kratos Defense & Security Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts. It also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; manufactures and supports K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters; and restores, modifies, and supports its SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. Kaman Corporation was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial systems, and unmanned ground and seaborne systems. It serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

