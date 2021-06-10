Analyzing LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) & Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Disco and LONMIN PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 0 2 1 0 2.33 LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Disco and LONMIN PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 20.38% 14.93% 12.01% LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Disco and LONMIN PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.30 billion 8.40 $254.43 million $1.42 42.57 LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A

Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LONMIN PLC/S.

Risk and Volatility

Disco has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Disco beats LONMIN PLC/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About LONMIN PLC/S

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

