Analyzing NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Galaxy Gaming and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus target price of $40.25, indicating a potential downside of 43.35%. Given NeoGames’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -22.33% N/A -8.08% NeoGames N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and NeoGames’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 7.79 -$2.21 million N/A N/A NeoGames $49.20 million 31.76 $6.51 million $0.39 182.18

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Gaming.

Summary

NeoGames beats Galaxy Gaming on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. The company markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

