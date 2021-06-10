Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches Market Cap of $208.30 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $208.30 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00007857 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,074,470 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

