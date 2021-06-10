AnimalGo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.62 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.16 or 0.00839423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00088931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.73 or 0.08378055 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

