Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Anterix stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $164,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Anterix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Anterix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

