Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $333,800.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,815.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anterix by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter worth approximately $14,358,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,064,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the first quarter worth approximately $9,223,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anterix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.