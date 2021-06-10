Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $484.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 582,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 114,938 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 384,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 105,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

AR stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

