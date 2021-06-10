AntiMatter Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $937,668.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $937,668.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.62 or 0.00844109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00089323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.28 or 0.08498247 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 10,698,180 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

